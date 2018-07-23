So being the kid of a mechanic I change my own oil and i teach my kids to do the same. BUT THERE’S A LIMIT. How long does it take to change the oil on your car? For me about 30 mins, no hurry, no worry. How about if you go to a shop? For owners of one of the fastest cars in the world, it’s a bit more involved.
- A Bugatti Veyron sells for nearly $3 million. Annual maintenance can cost upwards of $25,000. With the quoted time for a dealer oil change at 27 hours, you can see how the money would rack up.
- In order to get at the 8.0-litre quad-turbo W16 engine, the entire back of the car needs to be removed, including the rear guards and bumper, spoiler, fuel cap and rear bodywork.
- Royalty Exotic Cars posted a video of the entire endeavor, showing how 16 drain plugs must be removed to drain the 18 quarts of oil.
- Do you change your own oil? How about other routine maintenance items on your car? Do you have a trusted mechanic or use the dealer?
- WTF?