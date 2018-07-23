So being the kid of a mechanic I change my own oil and i teach my kids to do the same. BUT THERE’S A LIMIT. How long does it take to change the oil on your car? For me about 30 mins, no hurry, no worry. How about if you go to a shop? For owners of one of the fastest cars in the world, it’s a bit more involved.

A Bugatti Veyron sells for nearly $3 million. Annual maintenance can cost upwards of $25,000. With the quoted time for a dealer oil change at 27 hours, you can see how the money would rack up.

In order to get at the 8.0-litre quad-turbo W16 engine, the entire back of the car needs to be removed, including the rear guards and bumper, spoiler, fuel cap and rear bodywork.

Royalty Exotic Cars posted a video of the entire endeavor, showing how 16 drain plugs must be removed to drain the 18 quarts of oil.

Do you change your own oil? How about other routine maintenance items on your car? Do you have a trusted mechanic or use the dealer?

