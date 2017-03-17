Raising Cane’s – Business Of The Week

Raising Cane’s has One Love—chicken fingers—and focuses its menu offering on fresh, made-to-order chicken finger meals with homemade Cane’s Sauce, grilled Texas toast, creamy coleslaw, and crinkle-cut French fries.

Since opening their first Lincoln restaurant, Jennifer and Justin Jones—Owners of the Lincoln Raising Cane’s restaurants—have set out to make a change in their restaurants’ communities. Throughout the years, they’ve helped thousands and have given back over $1.4 million to the Lincoln community.

This week, Raising Cane’s continues their tradition of giving back by kicking-off their 9th annual Cell Phones for Soldiers campaign. Each restaurant will be collecting unwanted cell phones through April 30 that will be recycled in return for calling cards. The calling cards will be given to Nebraska soldiers who are away on active duty so they can easily keep in touch with friends and family back home. In addition, Raising Cane’s will be allowing customers to support this cause by rounding-up their checks when placing their order at the registers, and 100% of these funds will be donated to the Nebraska National Guard Foundation. The Foundation will use this money to support Nebraska Veterans and their families to assist with bills, groceries, gas or other immediate needs.

Since 2009, Raising Cane’s has given back over 646,000 minutes and nearly $54,000 in support of this cause.