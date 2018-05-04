But you didn’t go to College!

Ah, my favorite phrase that I hear from my kids. No, I didn’t, I got in on the ground floor of a very small radio station, worked terrible hours, got paid dick and learned on the job. Something that will not happen in 2018. In 1985, yes, this could happen. I also am incredibly blessed/lucky or whatever. Learning everything that I could from everyone I worked with, including sales. Education, sometimes it doesn’t have to happen in a classroom. But again, how I got here and what I do are a one-in-a-million of the gear turning the right way and being there when it moved. Always THANKFUL.