Bullet for My Valentine, one of my all time favorite bands is coming out with a new album and I couldn’t be more excited! It’s titled “Gravity” and it comes out on Jun 29th. The songs they have out now have peaked my interest. I’m really excited to listen to the rest of the songs on the album. Once it comes out I’ll give you an update on my thoughts. The last Warped Tour is almost on the horizon. Jul 5th in Bonner Springs, KS is the location closest to us. You can still get your tickets!