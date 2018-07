Alpha Media and Channels 10/11 joined together Thursday for a joint blood donation day. Units gathered by the Community Blood Bank will be available for Lincoln hospitals and for other medical needs throughout Southeast Nebraska.

Shown above, KFOR Newscaster Charlie Brogan and 10/11 Meteorologist John Walsh show off their wraps after donating.

The post Broadcasters Unite For Life appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.