BREAKING: Court Records Show Death Penalty Sought For Aubrey Trail

The death penalty will be sought in the case of Aubrey Trail, one of the two people accused of killing 24-year-old Sydney Loofe in November, 2017.

According to the court documents, Special Deputy Attorney of Saline County Sandra Allen stated they will attempt to find aggravating circumstances since Trail “has a substantial prior history of serious assaultive or terrorizing criminal activity,” and “the murder manifested exceptional depravity by ordinary standards of morality and intelligence.”

The documents also state that authorities believe Trail did “purposely and with deliberate premeditated malice kill Sydney Loofe.”

A probable cause affidavit says Sydney Loofe’s dismembered remains were found in garbage bags east of Clay Center on December 4th and 5th.

The documents also reveal security video from Home Depot off of 27th and Cornhusker on November 15 shows Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell purchasing tools and supplies believed to be used in the dismemberment and disposal of Loofe’s body.

The court records indicate at that time, Loofe was still alive, and began her shift at the north Lincoln Menards near 27th and Fairfield later that day.

In addition, a forensic pathologist determined the cause of death to be homicidal violence including strangulation.

According to court documents, Trail acknowledged he strangled her to death with an extension cord and Boswell assisted in cleaning up the crime scene and disposing of Loofe’s body.

Trail is due in Saline County District Court for an arraignment on Friday morning at 9:30 a.m.

