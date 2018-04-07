Breaking Benjamin Coming with New Album!!

One of my favorite bands is coming out with a new album! Breaking Benjamin is still belting out hits and they keep continuing with songs like “Red Cold River’ and “Blood.” The album is coming out on April 13th and it’s titled “Ember” Should be an amazing album. The Lead singer Ben Burnley said the album is going to show the bands range and explore the more melodic and softer side. He also said that the album is going to be heavy as well so expect some headbangers. I enjoy when bands change their sound because it shows the talent of the musician and the wide array of different sounds the band can create. Change is good. Some other notable albums coming in a couple weeks are From Ashes to New “The Future and A Perfect Circle with “Eat the Elephant” (please don’t try this at home)

Check out my show tonight from Midnight-4 A.M.