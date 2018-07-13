BREAKING: Bank Robbery In South Lincoln

Lincoln Police are looking for an armed robber who held up the West Gate bank at 17th and South just after 9am Friday morning.

According to the police scanner, the robber was described as a black male, in his 30’s, six feet tall, thin build, wearing a white tee-shirt and dark colored sweatpants.

He apparently showed a black handgun, stuck the money in his pocket, and took off on foot. We’re waiting to get an official report from Lincoln Police, but for now they are early with their investigation.

There is a police presence in the area. Avoid it for now.

