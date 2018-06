Super stoked to get the Blaze Army Summer kicked of today (June 1) So many killer shows coming up. After tonight’s sold out Stone Temple Pilots show at the Bourbon Theatre we head to Pinewood Bowl for Primus/Mastodon on the 18th. Some of the other highlights of the Blaze Army Summer shows includes GWAR, Theory Of A Deadman and Metallica. Get all show info and how to grab tickets now on the concert pages on kibz.com. Look forward to seeing you at the next show