Beartooth news! and More!

Beartooth has announced two new official members to the band. Zach Huston formerly of Like Moths to Flames is the new Guitarist, along with Conner Denis the new touring drummer. I’ve been excited to see what Beartooth can do in the future. The band is currently in the studio working on their 3rd album. They don’t have an album name yet but I’m shaking in anticipation waiting for the name drop. Beartooth hasn’t released anything new since their 2016 album titled “Aggressive”

As I lay Dying is together again! They just came out with a new track after a 6 year hiatus. The song is called “My Own Grave” They haven’t announced if they are making a new album, but they are going back on tour starting in San Diego, California on June 18th.