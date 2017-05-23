Baseball, new music and FREE concert tickets

The Lincoln Saltdogs season is underway and once again we’re putting you in the cheap seats. Grab some grass on the official 104-1 The Blaze berm for just $1.04. Purchase Blaze Berm seats at the Saltdogs box office, day of game, until 3p Mon-Fri and until 12n on Sunday’s. The $1.04 seats are limited to the first 25 purchasers.

Have you picked up any new music lately? I’m currently jamming the new Seether, Biffy Clyro, Beartooth, and Falling In Reverse records. A-freak’n-mazing records!! The entire Blaze staff loves the new Beartooth, and Falling In Reverse. I’m still old school so I actually listen to CD’s. I don’t own an Ipod and seriously doubt I’ll ever get one. I’m stubborn like that. Or old, Or both.

Not sure if you’ve heard about this killer ticket deal that’s set up for the Blaze Army members. Grab a ticket to In This Moment, August 5th downtown, or Black Stone Cherry June 13th @ Bourbon Theatre and get a ticket to see Red Sun Rising, May 26th at Duffy’s Tavern AND a ticket to September Mourning, June 12th at the Bourbon for FREE. Purchase at the Bourbon Theatre box office 11a-6p Tuesday thru Friday. Get 3 tickets for the price of 1. It’s our way of saying “Thank you” to you for supporting all of the great shows we’ve had so far this year with the Bourbon Theatre.

See you at next Blaze show