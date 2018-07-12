Backpack With Handgun Inside Returned To Owner

A backpack with .45 caliber handgun left on a walking trail near Antelope Park Tuesday evening has been returned to its owner.

Lincoln Police says the owner, a 34-year-old construction worker, reported it stolen when he came back to where he left it on the trail near Memorial Drive and “A” Street. The backpack was left there when the man took a break.

Later that evening, a man called police to report the backpack, after a 12-year-old and 14-year-old found it.

The backpack, which also had a wallet inside, was turned in and returned to the 34-year-old man.

