Back in the swing! er…..Sling!

I’m not a big hospital/surgery guy, but then again, WHO IS? One of those injuries from awhile back that had to finally be dealt with last Thursday. So here comes the physical therapy (doing those home exercises!) dumped the pain pills by Saturday and was riding the stationary bike by Saturday afternoon. You know what I missed though? This gig. Once again, playing music, answering emails (slowly) and picking up the phone. Hanging with YOU. Not just saying that shit, it’s real. Only gone for a few days but I really missed it. THANKS.