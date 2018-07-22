Autonomous Shuttle Service Could Be Here Regularly in 2019

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Lincoln could welcome an autonomous shuttle service using driverless buses as early as next spring.

The city is testing a “self-driving micro-transit system” with a $100,000 grant awarded by Bloomberg Philanthropies for participating in its 2018 Mayors Challenge.

Lincoln officials are looking into using electric streetcars to reduce traffic congestion in several districts. The city could win up to $1 million in the process to put its concept into action.

Lonnie Burklund is assistant director for Lincoln’s Public Works and Utilities. He says city officials would implement an autonomous shuttle pilot program if the city makes it to the next round of the challenge.

The city is compiling feedback and research on its self-driving system testing to submit to Bloomberg next month.

Lincoln will likely find out later this fall if it’ll advance to the next phase.

