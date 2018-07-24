Arrests Made In Shooting of Pregnant Woman During Robbery

Two teens have been referred to the Lancaster County Attorney’s office for an incident on July 20, where a woman six-months pregnant suffered a gunshot wound to her buttocks.

Lincoln Police on Tuesday said a 16-year-old and 17-year-old were arrested. The 16-year-old was referred for conspiracy to commit robbery and the 17-year-old for criminal attempt of a Class II felony, use of a firearm to commit a felony and second-degree assault of a pregnant woman.

It was early on July 20 the woman walked into a Lincoln hospital with the gunshot wound and reported the incident. She and her unborn child are fine. The woman told police she and her 23-year-old boyfriend were trying to sell marijuana near Roper Park in Belmont, just before the robbery and shooting.

Her boyfriend’s 16-year-old cousin was looking to buy marijuana, but the 17-year-old tried to rob them and when it hit the 23-year-old in the head with the gun, it went off and wounded the woman.

