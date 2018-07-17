Arrest Warrant Issued For Suspect In Lincoln’s Latest Bank Robbery

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 30-year-old man police believe robbed a Lincoln bank on July 13.

Police are searching for Donnell A. Murphy after he reportedly robbed West Gate Bank, near 17th and South Streets, on Friday morning.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Murphy entered the bank just before 9 a.m., and handed the bank teller an note stating, “If I don’t’ make it out you go with me git 10,000 on the counter no funny money”.

According to the court records, Murphy then removed a silver handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the teller.

After reviewing surveillance video and releasing images to the media, LPD was able to identify Murphy.

Later in the day on Friday, around 5:20 p.m., an employee with Happy Cab was contacted by LPD after the driver indicated he picked up a man matching Donnell’s description, according to the affidavit.

The driver said he dropped the man off near 17th and South streets, and was asked to wait for him while he picked up a check.

After about 5 to 10 minutes, the driver said got back in the cab carrying an envelope, then being dropped off at a home near 20th and “F.”

LPD is asking anyone with information to contact police at 402-441-6000.

