Are you an ‘online listener’?

Just read a Pew Research Center Survey during the the week Mr. Zuckerberg was being grilled by Government. And guess who came in second… yep Facebook. Here are the recent results of how social media usage shakes out: YouTube 73%; Facebook 68%; Instagram 35% Pinterest 29%; and Snapchat 27% are the top five. MZ may have some explaining to do, but ‘the book’ remains one of the most – used social media platforms in the good ‘ol U.S.A.! Here’s a little more… YouTube enjoys usage among all age groups: 94% of 19-49 year-olds use this platform, while 56% of ages 50+ use it. Facebook, like YouTube reaches across all age demographics. Snapchat is preferred by the 18-24 age group.

Me, I have the RADIO on almost all day everyday… still my freshest source of local and Inspiring ROCK!

SHALOM Pastor Ron