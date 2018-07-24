Another mostly white Nebraska community reacts to the expected influx of immigrant workers for Costco’s new chicken processing plant near Fremont. People living in Scribner, 74 miles north of Lincoln, will voted in November on an anti-immigrant ordinance, which would bar employing or renting a place to live to people living in the U.S. illegally. Scribner is 96% white. The ordinance is similar to neighboring Fremont’s ordinance, which went into effect 4 years ago.

The post Another Anti-Illegal Immigrant Proposal appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.