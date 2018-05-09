And why do I care?

I’m at the Doctors office waiting to be called up. Being that I’m in the Doctors office I find the “Doctors office” magazine selection. This looks ok to thumb through. I find multiple pictures of actors/actresses wearing the same dress. People vote on who they liked the dress on best. There’s “actors at play” basically actors/actresses doing normal people stuff. Walking the dog, picking up dog poop, getting groceries etc. It dawns upon me..why do we care what movie stars do? Why is it a story when they do “normal people” stuff? They’re just people like you and me. They eat, poop, lay around watching TV and more. Anything that we do in our daily lives, they also do. Don’t get me wrong, I love it when a band rolls through the Blaze studio and I get a pic with the band. It’s one of the perks of my job. Those band members are the same as you and I as well. They do all the things we do. I’ll admit, I do find it interesting seeing photo’s of Rock Stars and Movie Stars, but at the same time why do I need to see them picking up after the dog while taking it for a walk. Is that weird? I suppose if the Cockroaches from TMZ followed us around they’d get the same pictures. The doctor just called me in. Until the next time you see me picking up dog poop and getting groceries..