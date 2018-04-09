And then it was like “What’d he say????”

Saturday night, out with friends, stop in to the Fat Toad to watch the UFC PPV fights, which is always a good time. Chatting with Josh and he says “Did you hear that?” and I’m like “What?” “He just said UFC in Lincoln NE on Saturday night Aug 25th at PBA!” I’m like “Holy _____!” So yeah, that’s gonna be a fun night, tickets not on sale though til the end of June. No idea who’s on the card, but it won’t matter, count me in! It must’ve been some type of planned announcement as the PBA website had the info up within 10 minutes of us dropping the basic info on Twitter and FB. Are you ready??