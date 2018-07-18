Amber Alert Issued

A child has been abducted from the Western Nebraska town of Sidney. The Police Department is looking for a child who was last seen at an Apartment in that community and is believed to be in danger. The child’s name is Betty Zamora.

She is a 6 weeks old, with Black hair.

The child may be in the company of Maria V. Campa, H/F, DOB 02/26/1981, 5 foot 7 inches, Weight 200, Hazel Eyes, Brown Hair and Carlos V. Zamora JR, H/M, DOB 01/31/1977, 5 foot 10 inches, Weight 200, Brown Eyes, Black Hair. Arrest warrants out of Cheyenne County, Nebraska for felony custody violation have been issued for Campa and Zamora.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ISSUED THE FOLLOWING CAUTION: Zamora has a history of resisting law enforcement. They may be traveling in a Light colored medium sized SUV, possibly a Ford Expedition or Explorer. The license number isn’t known.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Betty Zamora, you’re urged to call 911 or contact Sidney Police Department at 308-254-5515 immediately.

Addition information can be found at the State Patrol website at http://nsp.ne.gov/amber

