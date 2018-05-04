Album Review: A Perfect Circle’s “Eat the Elephant”

Eat the Elephant – Title track, haunting, cool rhythms, chill piano and light cymbal. I’m into it. Is it a song about songwriting? Or creating the album? It seems like it’s a way to start by saying you don’t know how to start. It’s good to get those feels out, get the self doubt out of the way before diving in. Unexpected. Disillusioned – Well they found their groove. Time to put the silicone obsession down… Troof. Dis-and-reconnect to the resonance now, you were never an island. This is weirdly uplifting, honestly not what I expected. I love the message of this, and it feels very… innocent. I don’t know how else to describe it, other than a plea to humanity to get off of their screens and connect with each other. The Contrarian – There’s somethings almost circus-like about the music here. Also reminds me of old toxic relationships I’ve been able to remove from my life. Just creepy, that’s how I feel right now. The Doomed – Well crap. One of those songs that just makes you sit there and say “our world is pretty f’d.” The whole world’s a circus, and pretty much everyone is doomed except the few who are rich, gluttonous, uncaring. NEATO! Hey, at least this is making me feel things. So Long, and Thanks for All the Fish – Bread and circuses? Idk, I get it. Society sucks, gotta stick it to the man. Catchy chorus, which again, I wouldn’t expect coming from APC, but not mad about it. I will say, as far as “making a statement against the man”, I definitely prefer this album to 30STM recent drop, America last month. TalkTalk – Basically, even though Maynard himself wouldn’t identify as a Christian, this song is a direct attack at those who claim to follow Jesus, but absolutely do not in their actions. And the harmonies on the bridge… can I get an amen?! By and Down the River – Still so much more chill than I would’ve expected, but this one is the first that sounds true to APC to me. I really don’t understand how Maynard can make such heavy-handed lyrics sound so effortless and genuine. Makes a fellow songwriter very jealous… and not feel like a songwriter. Delicious – I just want to address one line in this one… “Not unlike you to heedlessly hoist by your own vain petard”… DLB – Instrumental, a nice intermission. Haunting, creepy, oozy… Hourglass – Super robotic, again we’re back to trashing society (which I’m not against, just a theme I can only seem to stomach so much of in this day and age). A good beat, kind of feels like some sizzurp is involved. The guitar solo after the second verse is simple, conjunct and super ear-pleasing. I am imagining the next Tron film uses this as the theme music. Also love the suspense built up in the countdown, you’re always waiting for the “one” but the “one” never comes! UGH! Feathers – I feel like Maynard’s gonna get pissed at me for thinking this, but the intro feels SO Explosions in the Sky circa 2007 (Texas, forever, amirite?!). But ok, instrumentally this is amazing. The guitar parts are giving me those heart-to-gut feels that I am loving. Such feels. Don’t stop Maynard. Break my wee little heart. Get the Lead Out – There’s something so nostalgic about this piano intro, it’s like it was played on my childhood mini piano that never got tuned. How do they make disjunct chords sound so deliberate? And then the Alt-J-esque vocals come in, I am VIBIN’ OUT RIGHT NOW. This is playing games with my ear drums, I love when artists play with the speakers so that you can really only get the full feel with headphones on or a full surround system. This song is legitimately giving me an out of body experience, floating over high pine trees, foggy mountain tops, the meaninglessness of plans (“we’ve got places to be”, ironic and poignant).

Overall, this was f***ing awesome. Wow… I admit I’m a late APC adopter, but hot damn, I’m now a lifelong fan. I need to train myself in all things, so now I’m off to indulge in Mer De Noms.

