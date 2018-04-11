Album Review: 30 Seconds to Mars’ “America”

I’m a big fan of Leto. Loved his stunt of hitch-hiking across America to promote the album. I was pretty excited for this album to come out… granted I must have been under a rock for the last two albums because it’s been a hot minute since 30STM sounded like I remembered… Peep my thoughts on each track below!

Walk on Water – The mega hit got stuck in my head months ago. Totally heavy-handed, but I get it. Loved the video, love the concept. They’re talking about America (duh), and it’s a bit more hopeful (albeit cynnical) than I expected, but sure!

Dangerous Night – Super poppy… sounds like a club hit.

Rescue Me – I swore I was listening to that Ellie Goulding song from last year “On My Mind” at first, if that gives you any inclination of just how POP this album is.

One Track Mind (feat. A$AP Rocky) – Seems like Jared got his heart broken last year. Again, super pop. Not the 30STM I remember, but I don’t hate it.

Monolith – Ok yeah, this is feeling a bit more intense, almost a Tool vibe to the intro. Then it gets very… Inception. And there’s no lyrics at all, almost like it’s made for video/movie.

Love is Madness (feat. Halsey) – Yep, this has Halsey allll over it. Typical cynical love story dripping with sex and lies. Not even gonna play… I’m dancing in my seat. Jared and Halsey’s vocals compliment nicely. Definitely won’t be one we play on the Blaze though… Walk on Water may be the ONLY one with any semblance of rock to it.

Great Wide Open – Jared just takin’ me to church with this one. Seems like they really played up his vocals for this whole album. It’s gotten very spiritual and is a huge departure from their roots, but who am I to judge, bands are allowed to evolve, just as individuals.

Hail to the Victor – Ok seriously this is getting out of hand… do they want people to twerk to this? These are all club tracks, and I’m starting to think it’s really weird that I’m putting this on the Blaze site. Complete with heavy handed lyrics like “My friend, it’s not the end…”

Dawn Will Rise – I really wanted to like this album… But it sounds like they spent too much time with Halsey and whatever she’s been on this past year.

Remedy – OMG A GUITAR!!! Also who is singing on this? Doesn’t sound like Jared… Maybe it’s Shannon? No clue. “Alright, okay. Do you hear what I got to say?” No, no I don’t. I mean I do… but please stop.

Live Like a Dream – I can’t tell if I’m in the movie Donnie Darko or 16 Candles right now… I’m getting through this album for you, at this point. I’m pretty sure they stole these lyrics from my journal from when I was 13. And the chorus sounds like Kids Bop… so that checks out!

Rider – Did I just listen to the final Hunger Games soundtrack or a 30STM album? “You’ll miss me when I’m gone”… probably not… still love Jared, but this will probably be the first and last time I play this album on purpose.

IDK, hope reading this was quicker than listening to the album. Maybe I saved you from it, maybe it’s your favorite thing to come out this year. To each their own,

<meta>