Active Shooter Training Exercise Held At Southeast High School

Lincoln Police and other law enforcement along with Lincoln Fire and Rescue spent Monday training at Southeast High School, to be prepared if there was an active shooter situation on a school campus.

LPD Captain Mike Woolman said they do this once a year, plus their own team does separate training. He says they want to simulate an event that could happen at one of the schools.

Jon Sundermeier, who is with LPS’ Security division, added one of the things incorporated this year is how to evacuate, once they have stabilized the situation.

LFR had crews on standby and prepared to handle victims in a triage setting. Student volunteers and school personnel also took part in the exercise.

