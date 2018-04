Remembering today a man of faith that made a joyous difference in my living. Richard Francis Xavier Brennan Manning, was born on this day in 1934. Best selling author and contagious spirit once wrote, “The single cause of atheism today is christians who acknowledge Jesus with their lips.. and walk out the door and deny him by their lifestyle. That is what an unbelieving world finds simply unbelievable.” Please live in + share GOD’S LOVE!!!

SHALOM Pastor Ron