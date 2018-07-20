8 to 15 Years For Robbing Lincoln Bank
By Lincoln News
|
Jul 20, 2018 @ 10:54 AM

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – A judge has sentenced a 24-year-old man to prison for robbing a Lincoln bank branch.  Lancaster County District Court records say Roosevelt Q. Erving was sentenced Thursday to 8 to 15 years.  He’d pleaded guilty to the Sept. 25 robbery of a Union Bank branch.  The judge credited him with 282 days already served.  His girlfriend, 27-year-old Danielle Lawson, faces aiding and abetting and other charges.  She’s pleaded not guilty but is expected to change her pleas at a Sept. 6th hearing.

