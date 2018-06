All of my Rock Star heroes are getting old. Does this make me old too? Nah, I’m 50 and feel 35ish.

June 29: Dokken frontman Don Dokken (65)

June 30: Guitar virtuoso Yngwie Malmsteen (55)

July 3: Ratt frontman Stephen Pearcy (62)

July 4: Slaughter vocalist Mark Slaughter (54)

July 4: Stryper frontman Michael Sweet (55)

July 5: Former Aerosmith guitarist Jim my Crespo (64)