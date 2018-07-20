3rd DUI Arrest

A short pursuit early Friday morning ends with the arrest of a Lincoln man for 3rd offense drunken driving. Police Capt. Ryan Dale tells KFOR NEWS an officer tried stopping the speeding car at Sun Valley Blvd and Charleston, but the 23 year old, Nathan Poppe turned off his lights and headed the wrong way on I-180. Another officer pulled Poppe at North 7th and Benton in Belmont and arrested him for 3rd offense DUI, having a blood alcohol level of point-20.

