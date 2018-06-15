30 Seconds to Mars with a new video out!

30 Seconds to Mars unveiled a new video for their track titled “Rescue Me”. It’s a very strong track that gets you in the feels in a little bit. It’s about everyone’s struggles with depression and anxiety and other mental illnesses. Jared Leto had a nice quote about the meaning and background of the song here. You can also check out the video too in the link. Tell me your thoughts on my facebook page. I think the song really speaks to people with mental health issues and helps give those issues a voice. Everyone has their bad days, but it does get better if you let it. Positive Vibes everyone and keep rocking. You guys ready for Primus at the Park? The Pinewood bowl is about to be lit up. I’m excited for that show. It is this upcoming Monday, June 18th. See you guys there!