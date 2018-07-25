3 Awards For Lincoln Chamber Of Commerce

The Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives honored the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce with three awards and special recognition at its annual conference July 17-20 in Des Moines, Iowa. The ACCE presented Awards for Communications Excellence to the Lincoln Chamber for marketing campaigns and a special “Total Eclipse” Award for Communications Excellence.

The Lincoln Chamber was honored in the categories of advertising and marketing for its Lincoln Beer Tour campaign and for Young Professionals Week. In the campaigns category, Lincoln was also recognized for the advertising surrounding the Great Solar Eclipse in 2017, which included various signs scattered throughout the Capital City through August 2017.

“We are so thrilled to tell the stories of Lincoln and its business community through new and exciting ways. The diverse events and campaigns that the Chamber was recognized for ultimately shows how fortunate we are in Lincoln to have great inspirations and events to showcase,” according to Wendy Birdsall, president of the Lincoln Chamber.

“Our job of ‘selling’ Lincoln is an honor and one we are excited to do each and every day.”

In the past five years, the Lincoln Chamber has received similar recognition from the ACCE, including one Award of Excellence in 2016 and three Awards of Excellence in 2014.

Lincoln won 3 of the 54 awards presented by the group this year.

