Today, April 10th, 25 years ago The Animal got me a job at 104-1 The Blaze. It’s mind blowing to think that I’ve had this super kick ass job for 25 years. The story begins in 1992 when the two of us were at KFMQ/Q-102. He was full time I was a part time working Sunday 7-12m. My air shift consisted of playing 6 cd’s back to back. The show was called the Cd 6 pack. The absolute worst of the worst was Meatloaf Bat out of Hell followed by the double live album from George Harrison and Eric Clapton. It was horrible, but I was “in radio” There was a lot of down time during the records so I walked over to the break room. I remember seeing two things. A bio and black and white photo of some band called Stone Temple Pilots and Animals bio. I can’t tell you much of what his bio said, I just remember that he had been in radio for 8 years now. WOW!!! I hope I can be in radio for 8 years. Careful what you wish for. I don’t think my Dad thought it would last. It’s a Dad thing. He only wanted what was best for me and he didn’t see how I was going to make a living and support my family working at a radio station. I did ok Dad. Don’t worry about me.

Thank you for allowing me into your lives over the past 25 years here at the Blaze. You’ve given me more than I could have ever dreamed of having.