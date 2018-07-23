2 Year Old Briefly Kidnapping

A bizarre incident over the weekend at a north-central motel. Police Capt. Robert Farber tells KFOR NEWS 56-year-old, Sherry Gilbert, allegedly locked someone else’s 2 year old in her room at the Deluxe Inn, 48th and Cornhusker. The child was standing outside the motel room as the child’s 25-year-old mother, 2 other children and a grandparent were preparing to leave. Police say the mother and grandfather forced their way into the room, grabbed the child and called police. The child was not injured.

